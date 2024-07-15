SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

