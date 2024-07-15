SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
