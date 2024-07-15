SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 656.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK remained flat at $95.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,056,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

