SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.74

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.26, with a volume of 36623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

