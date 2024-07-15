SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 293,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,534. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

