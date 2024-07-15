SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $559.05

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $559.05 and last traded at $556.56, with a volume of 431731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $552.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.73 and its 200 day moving average is $528.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.