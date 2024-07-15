SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.82

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.82 and last traded at $270.82, with a volume of 80635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.09.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

