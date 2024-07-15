Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.