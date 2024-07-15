Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Shares of SPOT opened at $302.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -451.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

