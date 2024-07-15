SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.32

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 228824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

