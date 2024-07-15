St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,512.4 days.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
St. James’s Place stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.
About St. James’s Place
