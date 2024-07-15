State Street (STT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

