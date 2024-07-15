Stifel Nicolaus Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MarineMax by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

