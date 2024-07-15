StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.9 %

AMS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

