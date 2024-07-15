StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

