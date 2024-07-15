StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
