StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 877.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 423.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

