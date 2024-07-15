StockNews.com Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $440.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 97,051 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

