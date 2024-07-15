Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VB stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.34. 699,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,345. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.