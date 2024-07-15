Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,643. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

