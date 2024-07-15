Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $603.78. The stock had a trading volume of 598,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

