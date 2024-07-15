Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $27,025.15 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.29 or 0.05315530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00043054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

