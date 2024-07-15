Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.80. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter. Stronghold Digital Mining had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

