sUSD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and $2.55 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,230,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,022,870 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

