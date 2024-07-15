Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE TRGP opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 63.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 35,367.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

