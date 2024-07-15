Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.