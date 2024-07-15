TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. 6,465,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

