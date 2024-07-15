TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.58.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

