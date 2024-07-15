TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,385,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.