TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.82. 37,109,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.80.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
