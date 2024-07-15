TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,717 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 339,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.