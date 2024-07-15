TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Oracle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 401,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 6,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

