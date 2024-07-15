TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,297,000 after purchasing an additional 123,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.11. 2,645,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.74.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

