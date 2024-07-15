TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

