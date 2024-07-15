TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,442 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 12.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $129,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,640,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 250,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,519,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after acquiring an additional 121,473 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 194,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

