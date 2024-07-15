TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 957,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.