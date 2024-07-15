TD Securities Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$85.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.21% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,417. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$68.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

