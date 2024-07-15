TD Securities Trims Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Target Price to C$43.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.89.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.99. The company has a market cap of C$37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. Insiders own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.