TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 144,174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.