Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

