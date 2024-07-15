Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.50 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

TECK.B traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$69.18. 355,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.