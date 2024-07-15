Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.50 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.17.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

About Teck Resources

TECK.B traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$69.18. 355,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.