Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.50 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.17.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
