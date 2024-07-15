Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $37.00. 796,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,675,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
