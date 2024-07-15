TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $98.49 million and $10.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00042988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,807,133 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,831,041 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.