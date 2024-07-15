Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $197.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.78. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

