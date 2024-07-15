The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $4,356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

