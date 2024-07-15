The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 750,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. 123,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,430. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.