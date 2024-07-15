The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

