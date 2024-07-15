The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
GUT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.17.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
