The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Director Acquires $17,970.00 in Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The India Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IFN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.