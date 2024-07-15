The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Director Acquires $17,970.00 in Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The India Fund by 212.4% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

