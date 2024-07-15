The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 4,332,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after buying an additional 493,233 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. ODP has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

About ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

