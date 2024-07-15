The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 649,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 2.0 %

REAX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,280. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.