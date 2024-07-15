The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $28.82.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

